Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 18: Kartik Aaryan – Nushrat Bharucha’s film stays strong, earns Rs 88.58 crore

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh‘s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is having a fantastic run at the domestic box office. The movie has not only impressed the audience, but is also raking in the moolah across the country. On day 18, the film remained rock steady as it added another Rs 1.82 crore on its third Monday. With that, the film has now raked in Rs 88.58 crore. Talking about the current trend and breakdown of collections in the third week, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is ROCK-STEADY. [Week 3] Fri Rs 2.27 crore, Sat Rs 4.12 crore, Sun Rs 4.66 crore, Mon Rs 1.82 crore. Total: Rs 88.58 crore. India biz. #SKTKS.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Kartik, Nushrat and Sunny’s third film together after Aakash Vaani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. With the audience loving their pairing and with a hilarious plot and fantastic execution, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was an instant hit. In fact, even though the critics weren’t so impressed, the audience loved the movie. They raved about it on social media, helping develop a tremendous word of mouth publicity for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This in turn helped increase the footfalls for the movie and with that, it raked in such a huge amount at the box office. (ALSO READ – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety DETHRONES Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man to become second highest grosser of 2018)

Looking at the current trends, we expect it to continue earning decent amounts of money over this week. However, with Ajay Devgn’s Raid releasing this Friday (March 16), we are sure Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will end its run at the domestic box office. Anyway, what did you guys think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety right here.