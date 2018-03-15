Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 20: The comedy film inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has refused to slow down at the box office. Despite the release of new Bollywood and Hollywood releases, the romantic comedy continues to attract huge chunk of audience to the cinema halls. The film raked in Rs 1.76 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 92.17 crore.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr, Wed 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 92.17 cr. India biz… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

The film received mixed reviews from the critics but audience gave a huge thumbs up to the film. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh Nijjar and Nushrat Bharucha, the film is produced under the banners of T-Series and Luv Films. Apart from the lead actress cast, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also stars Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles. Talking about the grand success, actor Kartik recently said, “I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film.” (Also Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 18: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha’s film stays strong, earns Rs 88.58 crore)

Since Ajay Devgn’s Raid is arriving this Friday, it’ll be interesting to see how SKTKS performs after that. The film is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its fourth week at the box office. Anyway, have you guys liked the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety? Shared your thoughts in the comment section below…