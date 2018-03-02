Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety CRUSHES Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to become Kartik Aaryan’s highest first week grosser

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has turned out to be the first surprise hit of 2018. In fact, in just one week, the romantic comedy has become the third highest of the year surpassing the business of films like Aiyaary, 1921, Kaalakaandi, Mukkabaaz and Hollywood film Black Panther. It is now behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man. With the collections of Rs 45.94 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has surpassed the business of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 39.25 crore) to become the highest opening week grosser of Kartik Aaryan. Interestingly, it has also achieved the same feat for other two lead stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar.

By looking at the current scenario, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark by tomorrow at the ticket window. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series along with Ankur Garg. It also features Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles. (Also Read: These tributes to Sridevi paid by Anushka Sharma, Mahira Khan, Kajol in their films are unforgettable; watch videos)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks the fourth time collaboration between director Luv Ranjan and actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Since Anushka Sharma starrer Pari and Jimmy Sheirgill and Kriti Kharbanda’s Veerey Ki Wedding has released today, the comedy film has faced a huge screen crunch at the ticket window. Anyway, do you think the comedy film will surpass the lifetime business of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to become the highest grosser of its lead actors and director? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…