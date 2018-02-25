Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety CRUSHES the lifetime business of Pyaar Ka Punchnama in just 2 days

Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is doing phenomenal business at the box office. In just two days, the youth buddy comedy raked in Rs 15.76 crore, which is sensational as the film is just playing 1400 screens. With this business, the film has beaten the lifetime collections of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Rs 9 crore). The film is expected to touch double-digit figure today and cross the Rs 25 crore mark at the ticket window. In fact, the film is just behind Aiyaary’s opening week collections (Rs 16.14 crore).

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is on its way to become a huge box office success. Since the film is made on a well-controlled budget, we expect the film to turn out to be a huge profitable affair for the makers. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for helming Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. The film has performed better than Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz at the ticket window. It’ll be interesting to see how the film performs in the weekdays at the box office. (Also Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety public review: Audience gives 4 stars to Karthik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh’s film)

Despite the film has received mixed reviews from the critics, it seems the audience have loved the humorous affair. Our critic Rajat Tripathi gave the film two stars and said, “It has plenty of laughs in the first half but suffers from the curse of the second half. If you swear by Luv Ranjan’s brand of comedy – Pyaar Ka Punchnama series – you will have a good time watching Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.” Anyway, do you think Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…