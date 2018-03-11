Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety DETHRONES Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man to become second highest grosser of 2018

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has surprised everyone with its mind-boggling performance at the box office. Despite not having any big names, the romantic comedy has turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. In sixteen days, the film earned Rs 82.10 crore and with that business, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man (Rs 81 crore). Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is now the second highest grosser of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which stands with the staggering collections of around Rs 290 crore.

Despite facing a screen crunch and stiff competition from films like Pari, Hate Story IV, Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continued to attract the audience to the cinema halls thanks to its universal appeal and bang on comic punches. Earlier we had asked you whether SKTKS will beat Pad Man and even you said yes with 76 percent of votes. Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man had witnessed a drastic dip in collections in its second week, while Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety remained rock-steady on the same stage. While Akshay’s social drama failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety might surprise everyone by achieving this feat at the box office. (Also Read: Will 2.0 teaser leak affect Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film? Here’s what our trade expert says)

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks the fourth collaboration between director Luv Ranjan and actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, under the banner of T-Series, along with Ankur Garg, the film has already become the biggest hit of its lead actors along with director Luv Ranjan. Anyway, do you think the film can surprise us by entering the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic market? Share your thoughts in the comments section below…