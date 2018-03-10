Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety grosses over Rs 120 crore at the worldwide box office

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is continuing its splendid run at the global box office. Apart from the domestic market, the urban romantic comedy has fared well at the overseas box office as well. Till now the film has grossed, Rs 109.17 crore (nett Rs 77.98 crore) in India and Rs 12.09 crore in the international markets. It now stands with the grand total of Rs 121.26 crore at the global box office.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety has fared well Overseas… 2-week-total: $ 1.86 mn [₹ 12.09 cr]… Should cross $ 2 mn this weekend… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2018

Despite facing stiff competition from new releases like Pari, Hate Story IV, Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to attract the audience with its hilarious content and bang on comic punches. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles. Looking at the current trend we are expecting the film to cross the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man (Rs 80 crore) today and become the second highest grosser of 2018 after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. (Also Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 15: The comedy film remains stable, collects Rs 77.98 crore)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marks the fourth collaboration between director Luv Ranjan and actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, under the banner of T-Series, along with Ankur Garg, the film has already become the biggest hit of its lead actors along with director Luv Ranjan. Anyway, do you think the film can surprise us by entering the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic market? Share your thoughts in the comments section below…