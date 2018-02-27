Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Content can dominate star power at the box office and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is the latest example of that. The urban romantic comedy, which doesn’t feature any A-list actors has set the cash registers ringing with its humorous and relevant content. In four days, the film has grossed Rs 44.43 crore (nett Rs 31.74 crore) in India and Rs 4.74 crore in the international markets. It now stands with the total worldwide collections of Rs 49.17 crore at the box office. Starring Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, the film has received huge thumbs from the audience for its bang on comic timing and star performances.

After impressing with Pyaar Ka Punchnama series director Luv Ranjan has once again struck the chord with the audience with his latest outing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. By looking at the Monday figures, we are expecting the film to hold well and earn in the range of Rs 44 to Rs 45 crore in its opening week at the box office. The film crossed the lifetime business of Pyaar Ka Punchnama within two days of its release. Though it’ll be interesting to see if the film manages to surpass the collections of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which stands with Rs 64 crore. (Also Read: Did you know? Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh has connection with Ajay Devgn)

As Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee’s horror flick, Pari and Jimmy Sheirgill and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Veere Ki Wedding are arriving this Friday during the Holi weekend, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will definitely lose a huge chunk of screens to these films. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Ishita Raj Sharma, Alok Nath and Virendra Saxena in pivotal roles. Anyway, have you guys watched the film? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…