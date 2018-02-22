Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh’s film suffers from the curse of second half

Bollywood’s go-to genre, right after romance, is friendship. We have seen just as many movies about friendship as we have about romance. Mix the two and you should have a masterpiece. At least we expect it to be. Movies like Dil Chahta Hai have successfully managed to combine the two themes while many movies like De Taali, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai have failed at the same formula. The latest movie to walk the rope between love and friendship is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. We watched Luv Ranjan’s rom-com and this is what we think…

What’s it about

Titu Sharma, played by Sunny Singh is the ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’ kind of friend to Sonu, played by Kartik Aaryan. Sonu is super protective of his bro and can’t see him being taken advantage of by a girl. He hates it so much that he successfully makes him break up with his girlfriend of two years, who was manipulating him. Then enters Sweety, played by Nushrat Bharucha, who is an ideal Indian bahu and the wife a man like Sunny would love. But the problem is she is too good to be true and Sonu picks up on that. It’s up to him to save his BFF one more time. But this time he has met his match. (Also Read: Box office prediction day 1: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to dominate Welcome To New York)

What’s hot

The three actors have certainly evolved over the years. They do justice to the characters and material they are assigned to. The scene, where an otherwise naive and sensitive Sunny breaks character and expresses anger, is impressive. Nushrat Bharucha’s confidence owns the screen and you find yourself almost rooting for her character to win, because of her. She is extremely beautiful and has a great screen presence. Kartik gets to show his comic timing and does a good job at it. He is not loud and over dramatic, which is a relief.

Titu’s family, The Sharmas, are the most Punjabi family ever. They are loud, they know how to dance and celebrate and they put matters of the heart above everything else. The dynamics of the family are cute and fun to watch on screen.

Alok Nath plays the paternal figure once again in his film career. But this time he is a lying, scheming, selfish, manipulative, alcohol-loving paternal figure. And that is the kind of grandfather I can deal with. He has played the role of father and grandfather in the past too, but that seemed to have emerged right out of a holy book. Alok gives his performance his best show and breathes life into the character. He gets to deliver some of the best lines in the movie.

The writing provides some exceptional comedy at times in the movie. ‘At times’ being the operative words here. You have heard someone advice you that, “Try so that you don’t spend your life wondering what would have happened.” Here, you get the exact opposite advice, “Stop trying, at least you would have an excuse for the rest of your life that had you tried, it would have happened.” This is only one of the examples of the good dialogues in the movie.

What’s Not

The major problem with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, right after its confusing title, is that we are left to believe that Sweety is bad just because Sonu said so. Just like Titu we have to put our faith in what Sonu has to say. There is a scene, where the bride-to-be does admit that she is ‘chaalu,’ and that is about it. There is no further explanation or backstory given to the audience as to why this girl is a supposed gold-digger. The conclusion of the film is a mess.

The movie has to heavily depend on Kartik and Sunny’s friendship and for that their chemistry had to be real. But it’s not. Except for Sunny’s small speech about their friendship, you can see the lack of conviction. It is the most generic idea of friendship pulled out of Bollywood’s understanding of relationships.

While there are plenty of scenes that will make you chuckle, there are just enough comic scenes where you are going to sit with a straight face. The comedy, at times, depends on annoying bells, horns and dramatic sounds playing in the background to tell us it’s a funny joke. The movie uses sound effects too much to makes its point. We get it, it’s a funny scene, no need to shove it down our throats.

The movie lasts 220 minutes. Maybe it is so long because it spends half the time moving in slow motion. You could play a drinking game, where you have to take a shot everytime a scene plays out in slow motion in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and you would end up tipsy by the end of it.

One of Luv’s film, Akaash Vaani, is one of Bollywood’s most underrated film. It has the power to move you. To see him waste his talent on a mediocre film like SKTKS is sad.

What To Do

It has plenty of laughs in the first half but suffers from the curse of the second half. If you swear by Luv Ranjan’s brand of comedy – Pyaar Ka Punchnama series – you will have a good time watching Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Other than that don’t RSVP to this version of My Best Friend’s Wedding.