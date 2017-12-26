Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Dil Chori: This Yo Yo Honey Singh track has a distinct Badtameez Dil hangover!

Remixing an old song is the new way to become famous in the music world. Just pick one from a plethora of hit tracks from the past, add a bit of rap, some stylish arrangements and you are done! Just sit back and see it climb up the charts in a jiffy. What people don’t understand is that the track didn’t become famous because of your new arrangements but for nostalgia. Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was missing from the scene since a few months now, returns with a remix of a hit Hans Raj Hans song Dil Chori for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While we were adjusting ourselves with the rehash here, we noticed similarities between this song and Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

For one, the set up looks like a dinner with family and friends which was what we saw in Ranbir’s film as well. Plus, the lads are in tux. Remember how the Kapoor guy manoeuvred those mean moves looking really handsome in a suit? Then there is the way the saree is draped on Nushrat Bharucha. Apart from the colour and probably the material, everything seems similar. Even the moves made us go watch Badtameez Dil again! Check out the similarities yourself…

Now imitation is the best form of flattery and we are sure Karan Johar will be really happy to see glimpses of his production venture in this film. How many similarities did you spot?