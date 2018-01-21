Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety avoids clash with Pad Man and Aiyaary; to now release on February 23

Strange are the ways of the industry. While at first the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had announced that they will be sticking to their original release date of February 9, they have now changed tracks. According to a recent announcement, the film will now release on February 23. With this, the February 9 battle is now between Pad Man and Aiyaary. The makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety did not think it was beneficial for anyone if three films of this size release on the same date. Hence they decided to postpone.

If you are confused with so many changes in these films release dates, let us tell you as to why all this happened. Padmaavat, which was supposed to release on December 1, had to shift their release to January 25, due to certification issues and the protests that ensued, thus becoming a Republic Day release. Earlier, two films were supposed to clash on the Republic Day weekend – Aiyaary and Pad Man. But since Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar are good friends, Aiyaary postponed its release to February 9 so as not to clash with Pad Man. But with Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming into the picture, Akshay decided to step back with his film, allowing Padmaavat to enjoy a solo release. With Pad Man being shifted to February 9, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was in a lurch again as it was the bigger film. So in order to avoid a clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer, SKTKS changed its release dates. However, the film might not benefit from the same. (Also read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Chhote Chhote Peg: Yo Yo Honey Singh recreates yet another Hans Raj Hans track for this film)

Given the fact that the film was essentially a love story, it could have largely benefited from having released on February 9 which was the Valentine’s Day week. With couples looking to watch a film together, their film could have been a winner. But not clashing with Pad Man, too, seems to be a wise decision as Akshay is known for marketing his films quite well and considering that this film deals with a social issue, it might just benefit from a strong word-of-mouth. But will this prove to be a smart move on the part of the makers of SKTKS? Only time will tell…