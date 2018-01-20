Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety won’t postpone its release; will take on Pad Man and Aiyaary at the box office on February 9

Confusion, confusion! There have been so many delays, postponements and rescheduling of films over the last few days that we are in a constant state of confusion as to which film is releasing on what date. With Padmaavat shifted from its original release date of December 1, chaos was bound to happen. Now, we all know of the troubles that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project had to face to finally secure a release. Hence it comes as no surprise that the makers wanted to release it as soon as possible once it was cleared by the Board and given a go-ahead by the SC. But that left a lot of other films in a lurch.

You see, no one wants to clash with a biggie like Padmaavat. Not only does it divide the audience, two good films lose out on a lot of audience due to it. So, as a goodwill gesture, Akshay Kumar, who was all set to release his film, Pad Man over the Republic Day weekend, pushed ahead the release of his film by two weeks. It will now hit the theatres on February 9. However, this further complicates the matter. As Feb 9 was already secured as a release date by Neeraj Pandey for Aiyaary, which was supposed to be a Republic Day release. Considering Akshay’s rapport with Neeraj, it wasn’t difficult to see why the latter didn’t want to lock horns with him at the box office. However, now they are back to square one. However, there is also a third film that is all set to release on the same date. And that is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While, after yesterday’s announcement of Pad Man’s delay, everyone was assuming that the makers of SKTKS will take a back seat and postpone the release, seems like they were in no mood to complicate matters further for the audience. Given how the title of their film in itself is confusing, it is indeed a relief to not have to have another date change to deal with. Confirming the same, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LatestUpdate… #SonuKeTituKiSweety, which was slated for 9 Feb 2018 release, has not moved its date yet… The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, will be releasing along with #Padman and #Aiyaary.” Check out his tweet right here…

With so much happening all at once, we hope that there are no further delays and all the films now release as per schedule. While a clash is inevitable, they might as well make the most of their film’s content to lure the audience at the ticket windows. After all, a good film will always find its audience!