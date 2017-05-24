Sonu Nigam angrily quits Twitter, Shaan urges him to come back and spread love

What Sonu Nigam did today is utterly shocking. He quit Twitter after going on a 24-tweet rant, arguing about the unjustified suspension of his friend-singer Abhijeet’s Twitter account. Although it is reported that the reason for Abhijeet’s Twitter suspension was the constant use of filthy and derogatory language against fairer sex but Sonu is hell bent on not coming in terms with this illogical decision taken by Twitter India. Through a series of angry tweets, Sonu announced his sign off from social media, before deleting his account. Also read: Sonu Nigam quits Twitter but not before going on a 24-tweet rant explaining why

Sonu’s last words were, “I have nothing against Twitter, it’s a Game Changer. Yet Twitter cud have been a Greater Platform. It’s like Porn, shown in Theatres.I quit Twitter Today in Defiance of this One Sided Sham. Every Logical, Sensible Patriot and Humanist should. I am sorry I don’t belong to a place which spews so much Venom with such Relish! A place that taints me Anti Muslim in some losers’ minds. I have no Religion. I follow my own religion choosing d Best from everywhere. Those who understand, know; those who don’t, my condolences I don’t belong 2 a place whr sm Pseudo Intellectuals actually turn a Blind Eye to d Unprecedented slap I gave 2 d Fatva proclaimers on me I am no Right Wing, No Left Wing. I respect everyone’s Opinion but I guess Here, you have to Belong Somewhere. I hope I never need to return here to Clarify, but I never say Never..!”

But obviously the internet is shocked, upset, confused with this unexpected move by Sonu. The opinions stand divided…while some are calling it a publicity stunt. Many are in support of Sonu agreeing to his debate on ‘freedom of expression. However, singer Shaan is only urging Sonu to come back and spread love. Yes, as soon as he saw Sonu vowing to quit Twitter, he instantly tweeted saying, “We understand the frustration and hopelessness that You feel.. bhai I can only urge and request you to stay and spread the Love @sonunigam.”

We understand the frustration and hopelessness that You feel.. bhai I can only urge and request you to stay and spread the Love @sonunigam — Shaan (@singer_shaan) May 24, 2017

But do you think Sonu is going to return to Twitter? Or is it a final goodbye?