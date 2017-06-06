Sophie Turner claims Sansa Stark will go dark and evil in the seventh season of Game Of Thrones

Actress Sophie Turner has hinted that her character Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” will go darker and turn evil in the forthcoming seventh season of the fantasy series. Turner talked about the forthcoming season of the show in an interview to Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore, reports metro.co.uk. (Also read: Game Of Thrones season 7: Fan favourites Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen will get more screen time)

She said: “(Sansa has changed) from being a naïve, vulnerable innocent young woman and being such an underdog… to being a leader, powerful and hungry for revenge from the people who have done her family wrong.

“I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family. At the end of the day, that’s why (Cersei) does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them.”

The actress, who also stars in film “X-Men: Apocalypse”, which will beam in India on Sunday on Star Movies, added: “If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it. I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too.”

The seventh season of the show will debut in the US on July 16 and will premiere in India on July 18.