Sorry Kajol and Kareena, but fans think Ajay Devgn makes the best pair with Ileana D’Cruz on the silver screen

The Singham of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn has always grabbed our attention because of his unconventional choice of roles. In fact, we had noticed that the 48-year-old actor with intense eyes has shared some crackling chemistry with quite a few actresses on the silver screen including her wife Kajol. So to find out which actress looks best opposite Ajay, we conducted a poll and the result is not at all surprising.

Beating Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol, Ileana D’Cruz emerged as the winner in our poll. With an impressive chemistry in Baadshaho and now in Raid, fans seem to be charmed by the pairing of Ajay and Ileana on screen. The actress won the poll with 36 percent of votes. Though Kareena Kapoor lost to Ileana just by a small margin, as she got 34 percent of votes. Surprisingly, Ajay’s wife Kajol stood last in the poll as she received 30 percent of the total votes. (Also Read: Super Dancers Chapter 2: Raid stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz are left amazed by the exemplary performances)

Coming back to Raid, the film is set to hit the screens this Friday and also stars Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role. The trailer and music of the film has already a received a good response from the movie buffs. The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who previously helmed films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will soon start with the shooting of Total Dhamaal along with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The film is directed by Inder Kumar and is set to hit the screens later this year.