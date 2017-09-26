Sorry Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra but Mithali Raj just stole your thunder!

After organizing the first-ever Women Of The Year Awards, Vogue has now released three covers from their October issue to celebrate their 10th Anniversary. The covers feature Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Padma Lakshmi, Natalia Vodianova and Nita Ambani in all their glory but it’s Indian women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj’s bold look that has got everyone’s attention. Her fans are all praise for her new avatar. “You look like goth queen or whatever but a queen who slays,” wrote a fan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mithali Raj and Neeta Ambani on Vogue’s cover –

Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania

It’s a perfect 10 for @vogueindia what an awesome experience shooting with my fav people in the industry! Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma1588) and Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart) Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Padma Lakshmi, Priyanka Chopra and Natalia Vodianova photographed by Mark Seliger

A perfect 10 for @vogueindia ! Happy birthday guys! Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) and Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova) Photographed by Mark Seliger (@markseliger) Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

She is seen in a sexy black Johanna Ortiz jumpsuit and blown out hair. The picture is a major burn for those people, who find Mithali too stylish to be a sportsperson. The 34-year-old national icon was recently trolled on Twitter for wearing ‘inappropriate’ clothes. She had posted a throwback picture with her friends on twitter, where she was seen wearing a black spaghetti top that showed off a bit of her cleavage. The girl who made us all proud in the ICC ODI World Cup was asked to delete it from her account as it didn’t suit her image. But, her fans soon came to her rescue and shut all the ‘sanskaari’ trolls.

Since then Mithali has been approached by many brands. She has emerged as a style icon of sorts.

Thank you #JFW for this amazing opportunity and experience! pic.twitter.com/h8eLwRiB07 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 8, 2017

Mithali was awarded with the Vogue Sportsperson Of The Year Award at the recently held Women Of The Year Awards. She is one of the few females alongside PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza to have earned a celebrity status for herself. She is the only Indian cricketer to have captained two World Cups and hence she deserves ever bit of the attention she is getting today.