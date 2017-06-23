Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar appear in Chennai court for divorce proceedings

Reports state that Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar arrived at a family court in Chennai for their divorce proceedings. It came as a shock to many when the announcement of their separation was made last year. A leading portal also stated that the proceedings have been very smooth so far because of their mutual understanding and no animosity. They are supposed to work on the separation clauses and file a joint memo of agreement on the same. Once the court is satisfied with their agreement and over the consent of both the parties, a divorce shall be granted. Details of alimony (if any) and custody of their son, visitation rights would all be present in the agreement that they will be making.

The couple got married in 2010 and have a one year old son. While they were married for six years, there was no love, claimed a report when the news of their divorce broke out for the first time. Despite efforts, they were unable to hold onto the marriage as there was never any love to save. A source had even claimed that after Rajinikanth’s Kabali break in the US, the superstar tried to intervene and try to talk them out of it. But it was too late. The couple had already made up their mind that they were heading for a divorce. The good news is we won’t be witnessing an ugly proceeding between the couple. They have separated on an amicable note and there won’t be any fight regarding custody of their child too.

After showcasing her talent in the graphics arena with Kochadaiiyaan and having assisted in movies such as ‘Baba,’ ‘Sandakozhi,’ and ‘Sivaji’, Soundarya has now donned the director’s hat. She will be directing VIP 2, starring Dhanush and Kajol. The trailer of the same is set to release this Sunday, i.e., 25th June. The event will be taking place in Mumbai and Soundarya along with her team would be present for the big day.

