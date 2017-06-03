South director Velu Prabhakaran marries his Kadhal Kathai actress, Shirley Das

Okay now this did come as a huge surprise to us. Popular Tamil director, Velu Prabhakaran, got married to his Kadhal Kathai herione, Shirley Das in a simple ceremony in front of the media. They exchanged rings in front of the media at a theatre in Chennai. The couple also claimed that they have been friends for 15 years before they decided to tie the knot or in this case, exchange rings. The couple also mentioned that they will soon register their marriage legally and that they wanted to get married in the presence of media. We’re sure a lot of people are shocked by this sudden news.

The director’s recent venture Oru Iyakkunarin Kaadhal Diary released yesterday, stills of which went viral on the Internet. The film is about the relationship of a filmmaker with his heroine. The film has been shot in Jaipur, Kodaikanal and Khajuraho. The director says that the film is about his experience as a director. In fact, he even plays the main lead in the film. But this news did take quite a lot of people by surprise. The couple chose simple outfit for their wedding and it was not a grand wedding as such. (ALSO READ: Digitally remastered version of Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to be re-released across 500 theaters in Tamil Nadu!)

Shirley wore red and gold sari, tied her hair up and chose simple jhumkas to go with the look while Velu wore a simple white shirt and traditional South Indian outfit for the wedding. Well, we wish them all the luck and happiness in the world and a very happy married life. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.