South superstar Suriya charged with non-bailable arrest warrant, Twitterati stands by Singham actor #WeSupportSuriya

In a shocking turn of events, a court in Ooty has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against eight Tamil actors – Suriya, Sathyaraj and Sarathkumar, Cheran, Vijayakumar, Vivek, Arun Vijay and Sripriya for a no show before the court with regards to a defamation case in 2009. The warrant was passed by Ooty Judicial Magistrate Senthilkumar Rajavel on Tuesday. So what is this defamation case regarding?

Turns out – as per reports on New Indian Express, – a leading Tamil daily had published an article where an actress had spoken about prostitution charges against a group of actors and actresses. This article was not taken lying down by the film fraternity, they protested it after which it was taken down and an apology was issued. Following which, the Nadigar Sangam organised a meet where the actors reportedly abused the journalists. That’s when a senior Journalist Rozario Mariya Susai filed a complaint with the Ooty Judicial magistrate. When the case came under trial, the actors involved tried ot quash the case under the Madras High court, but their plea was dismissed. When the actors were asked to appear before the court on May 15, they didn’t turn up. Hence the magistrate has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

In reaction to this non-bailable arrest warrant, Suriya fans have come on on Twitter in support of the Tamil. In fact #WeSupportSuriya has been trending on Twitter.

We thala fans will be with you Surya sir 💪#WeSupportSURIYApic.twitter.com/tZ6Hal7qaR — Aravind Kumar (@msdaravind07) May 23, 2017

As per the same reports, the case has been pushed to June 17. We are now awiating further details on the same case.