Spider-Man: Homecoming: Early reactions hail Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr’s movie as the BEST since Spider-Man 2

Whether you want it or not, there is a second reboot of the Spider-Man releasing soon in a theatre near you. Spider-Man: Homecoming will have Tom Holland playing the wise-cracking webbed crawler, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield donned the spidey suits in Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man duology respectively. The new Spiderman movie is a collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, where Marvel handles the creative process while Sony looks into other aspects of the production. Tom Holland, who has already impressed as the Spider-Man in a cameo in Captain America: Civil War, will have Tony Stark aka Iron Man as his mentor in his solo movie, with Rober Downey Jr being in a supporting capacity. Michael Keaton plays the villain, Vulture, while the movie also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Donald Glover. Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, while also being signed to helm the sequels.

Marvel seems to be quite confident about their upcoming superhero movie, as they have held early press screening (with an embargo on reviews of course) more than a week before its release on July 7. Thankfully for the studios involved and everyone in the making, Spider-Man: Homecoming has got some high praise from those who have watched the movie and have shared their feedback on Twitter without getting too spoiler-ish. A majority of the praise is aimed at the making, Tom Holland’s performance and Michael Keaton‘s villainous turn. One of them even said that it also has the best post-credit scenes

Don’t the above reactions make you excited for the upcoming movie? After Logan’s last adventure and the wonders of Wonder Woman, the stakes are set quite high, and we do hope that Spider-Man: Homecoming do live upto these early reviews when we see it next week.

 