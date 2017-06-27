Spider-Man: Homecoming: Early reactions hail Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr’s movie as the BEST since Spider-Man 2

Whether you want it or not, there is a second reboot of the Spider-Man releasing soon in a theatre near you. Spider-Man: Homecoming will have Tom Holland playing the wise-cracking webbed crawler, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield donned the spidey suits in Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man duology respectively. The new Spiderman movie is a collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, where Marvel handles the creative process while Sony looks into other aspects of the production. Tom Holland, who has already impressed as the Spider-Man in a cameo in Captain America: Civil War, will have Tony Stark aka Iron Man as his mentor in his solo movie, with Rober Downey Jr being in a supporting capacity. Michael Keaton plays the villain, Vulture, while the movie also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Donald Glover. Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, while also being signed to helm the sequels.

Marvel seems to be quite confident about their upcoming superhero movie, as they have held early press screening (with an embargo on reviews of course) more than a week before its release on July 7. Thankfully for the studios involved and everyone in the making, Spider-Man: Homecoming has got some high praise from those who have watched the movie and have shared their feedback on Twitter without getting too spoiler-ish. A majority of the praise is aimed at the making, Tom Holland’s performance and Michael Keaton‘s villainous turn. One of them even said that it also has the best post-credit scenes

I can finally tell you #SpiderManHomecoming is great fun. Very funny, sweet, smaller stakes but more relatable. Tom Holland rocks. pic.twitter.com/eZmyUBXYKe — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is pure joy. Tom Holland is perfect: He’s having the time of his life, and it shows. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 24, 2017

I roll my eyes whenever anyone says their movie has a John Hughes tone, but Spidey actually nails it. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 24, 2017

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits peak Chris content levels throughout (Mike Piazza pennant, English Beat music cue). Delightttttttful. — Christopher Rosen (@chrisjrosen) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

HOMECOMING is the BEST #SpiderMan movie since Spider-Man 2! @MarvelStudios & @SonyPictures got it RIGHT! A Spidey movie for EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/Ei4Yc0ZQoi — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a blast. It has an innocence that differentiates it from the other MCU movies but plenty of fun & spectacle too. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man Homecoming is a hilarious John Hughes-style high school movie disguised as a superhero film. Second best spidey film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 24, 2017

Michael Keaton gives us the best MCU movie villain since Loki. Maybe better. #SpiderManHomecoming — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming is endless fun, from the first second to the last. Flawless. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

Also Spider-Man Homecoming has one of the best after the credits scenes yet. But not for the reason you’d expect. Trust me. Stay till end. pic.twitter.com/uTAf5rM7ga — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

Don’t the above reactions make you excited for the upcoming movie? After Logan’s last adventure and the wonders of Wonder Woman, the stakes are set quite high, and we do hope that Spider-Man: Homecoming do live upto these early reviews when we see it next week.