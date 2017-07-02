Spider-Man: Homecoming review: Tom Holland is the best spidey to appear on screen, agree international critics

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II’s enthralling us a couple of months back, we are ready for our second MCU movie of the year with Spider-Man: Homecoming releasing this week. But it is not like any other Marvel movie. For one, this is the third time we are getting a new Spider-Man in Tom Holland, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did their share of crime-fighting. Secondly, Spider-Man Homecoming is a co-production between Sony and Marvel Studios. Sony has the rights as well as controls the monetary aspects of the character, but the creative control is handled by Marvel. This allowed Spider-Man to enter MCU and be a part of Captain America: Civil War, and you know how joyous that moment was when Tony Stark met him at his Queens apartment, and the airport fight afterwards.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will have Tony Stark in a supporting capacity, with Robert Downey Jr reprising the role. The movie also stars Marisa Tomei as a younger Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the Vulture, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Then there is Zendaya, Laura Harrier, Martin Starr, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts. The movie had early screenings last week, and it has got nearly positive reviews. Most of the praises are showered on Tom Holland with many proclaiming he is the best spidey we have seen on screen. Here are some of the reviews…

The Guardian

“Spider-Man: Homecoming is so joyously entertaining that it’s enough to temporarily cure any superhero fatigue. There’s wit, smarts and a nifty, inventive plot that serves as a reminder of what buoyant fun such films can bring. It might have taken three attempts, but Spider-Man has finally spun gold.”

Polygon

“The movie grounds its humor, its weird science and its action in a lot of heart — in Peter’s hopes, his belief in people and his love for his friends. Unlike a lot of movies about teenage rebellion, it is not founded on Peter making selfish or rash decisions, just foolhardy ones. He wants more responsibility — he feels that because he has great powers, it follows that …”

The Verge

“The film is a riot, a nerdy celebration of the hero fantasy, through the eyes of a hero who hasn’t gotten jaded, grim, and angry yet. Too many American heroes are growling, gravelly, and grim, dealing with gigantic moral crises and planet-shattering threats, and giving up any ability to enjoy the novelty of discovery, or the sheer giddiness of power. The MCU movies have been the decade’s strongest counterbalance against the unrelenting grittiness of superheroes, and Spider-Man is the peak of heroic fantasy fun.”

IGN

“Spider-Man: Homecoming is ultimately stronger as a character-driven, coming-of-age comedy than it is as an action film. While its action set-pieces are fine — with the Washington Monument, ferry rescue, and endangered airplane sequences the highlights — none of them can match let alone top Spidey’s MCU debut in Civil War’s airport battle, which is amusingly revisited here from Peter’s perspective. That lack of truly memorable new action sequences may disappoint some superhero movie fans who crave adrenaline and eye candy, but ultimately Spider-Man: Homecoming wisely knows its greatest responsibility is to its characters and not necessarily the great powers they possess.

Digital Spy

“Spider-Man: Homecoming’s biggest achievement is that it makes you forget it’s the third different Spider-Man – and second reboot – in less than 20 years. We saw Tom Holland’s take on Peter Parker steal the show in Captain America: Civil War, but his first solo outing lets him loose and the result is a joy to behold. No chance of Spidey fatigue, here. Marvel movies succeed because they’re not just superhero movies. Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a ’70s conspiracy thriller; Guardians of the Galaxy a space opera. Enter Spider-Man: Homecoming, a frothy and witty John Hughes high school comedy that just happens to feature a superhero or two. It’s charming. It’s hilarious. And it proves that Holland is the best on-screen Spidey yet.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to release in India on July 7.