Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer: Tom Holland’s Spidey gets two special promos with a couple of Avengers cameos

Will Marvel and Sony Pictures together gives us the most definitive Spider-Man we always wanted? The first Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire, was very likable but he was way too geeky even for Peter Parker. The Amazing Spider-Man, played by Andrew Garfield, had the right amount of coolness and geekiness, but he was let down by the studios’ over-zealous plan to cram everything into two movies so that a wider universe can be planned based on one Spidey. Then one day, all Marvel fans got the happy news that Spider-Man will now be shared by both Disney and Sony for a specific amount of movies and we finally saw Spider-Man among his Avengers friends in America: Civil War (though he came at a time when they are fighting with each other). Tom Holland‘s casting as the webbed wall-crawler was also accepted by the fans, because it brought Peter Parker back to high school. But he will have his acid test when his solo outing will release in July.

Thankfully, he doesn’t have to bear the burden of the expectations on his movie alone; there is the much loved Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the capacity of the mentor/ recruiter. The final trailers (yes, there are two…) give the hint that the best portions of the movie will be more about these two. Unlike the very spoilerish second trailer, the final official trailer is more about us getting acclimatised with Spider-Man and his annoyance with Mr Stark for treating him like a kid.

Here’s the official trailer…

There is also the international trailer that I am actually liking more, especially with the way it begins. It shows an excited Spidey doing a selfie recording of the airport fight from Civil, which also show Ant-Man becoming Giant-Man. There is also the Captain America cameo, plus there are additional scenes as well. Danny Glover also finally gets to speak in the trailer. Michael Keaton also looks like a formidable villain, even looking threatening to Iron Man at one point in the trailer.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to release on July 7.