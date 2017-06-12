Spider-Man’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan will drive away your Monday blues – Watch video

BollywoodLife loves Shah Rukh Khan and there are no two ways about it. And here is one more proof of the same. It so happened that during my recent trip to Singapore for Tom Holland–Robert Downey Jr‘s Spider-Man: Homecoming press interaction, while chilling atop the Marina Bay Sands, I bumped into everyone’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. I have to say we didn’t hit it off right away and had a banter of sorts going between us. You see, I ain’t scared of no superhero. So we had a bet between us…where he was to do some difficult acrobatic stuff that he is known for and I was to follow suit. He obviously did his bit and expected me to do the same, which I didn’t because I don’t do easy stuff but later, as I am from BollywoodLife and we are unabashed Bollywood buffs, I challenged Spider-Man to pull off a Shah Rukh Khan!

I gave him a vague idea of Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose (the one where he makes girls swoon merely by spreading his arms) and made him do the same. Well, I have to say, he followed it up and how! He not only did the signature pose but also did it in a manner that will even make the Badshah of Bollywood, King Khan, proud.

Not just that, here's a little inside scoop…Spider-Man turned out to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan! But then again, who isn't? So without further ado, here's BollywoodLife's love letter to Shah Rukh Khan…Spider-Man style.

Watch the video below:

As mentioned above, because he did the signature pose with such aplomb, I'll give this round to him. Spider-Man indeed bowled us over with his almost perfect 'Shah Rukh Khan Signature Pose.' Of course, he can't be Shah Rukh Khan, no one can be…as there's only one, Numero Uno.

Keep spreading arms and winning hearts!