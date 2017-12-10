Splistvilla X winner Baseer on his companion Naina: I don’t think I would have made it to the finals with any other girl

Naina and Baseer walk away with the winner’s trophy in the finale of MTV Splitsvilla X. The two fought it out with Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal in the finale. Baseer spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about winning the show with Naina. Baseer expressed how he couldn’t have won the show without Naina. He also went on to saying that his feelings for Naina are not fake. The 22-year-old says that he is quite serious about Naina and wants to see where their friendship leads them in life. He has also spoken about how proud his family must be of him even though his mother was not very keen on him participating in the show during Ramadaan. (ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X finale WINNER: Baseer Ali and Naina Singh walk away with the trophy)

Here are excerpts from the interview.

You have emerged a winner after an arduous journey how does it feel?

It’s amazing and honestly until I never thought I would make it so far. I was waiting to show my people that I could do it. After Roadies I thought I would not be able to do Splitsvilla, which has been my favourite show since childhood.

How have your parents reacted to your win?

Initially my family was not happy on me coming on this show in the month of Ramadan. My mom is a single parent and was against it. But I told her I want to do something which will make her feel proud of me. My older brother was always a Splitsvilla fan and he was the one who introduced me to it. It was one of my favourite shows and I always felt that I should participate someday and here I am. I belong to Hyderabad and I became a part of Roadies and didn’t make it to the finals I went back home and then got a call to participate in Splitsvilla. I was selected but I felt it was not my cup of tea. But I decided to take it in a positive way.

What is the reaction of people in your city since they are conservative towards a show like this?

When I used to stay there people thought I was a wannabe. I grew up in a boarding school and life out there was far different from Hyderabad. It was here that I decided that I want to do the show and tell people that I have achieved something in life.

Your best friend Priyank Sharma is in Boss House 11. Have you seen his show and what is your opinion of him?

We were in Roadies together. I am glad that he made it to the Bigg Boss house. Initially he was going through a lot of ups and downs and the going was rough for him on the show. He was also asked to leave. We spent the whole day together and spoke a lot on what he should do and not do. At the end of the day it’s a game show and he’s playing it very well now. It’s easy to say compare and say things but doing a reality show like Bigg Boss is not easy. I wish him all the luck and hope he emerges as the winner.

How was it working with Sunny Leone did she give you any tips?

Sunny Leone is the cutest person I have met in life. Sometimes when you see celebrities you feel you don’t know them but would like to find out how they are. She has been a great host and charged us every day to go out there and do the tasks. It was great fun interacting with her.

What about Ranvijay Singha he’s been there, done that?

I am very close to Ranvijay and I love him. When I left Mumbai he was the one who motivated me to come back and do this show. He’s my biggest role model.

What made you think Naina was the perfect co-partner on the show?

Naina is very honest and charming she was the one who helped me pull along the show. We learnt a lot of things together. I don’t think I would have made it to the finals with any other girl. We didn’t fake any of our emotions on the show, our reactions at that moment were genuine. I would definitely go with Naina after the show. We are the best of friends now.

What about Naina attracted you to her?

Her attitude. She has a great attitude and throws it like confetti.

Do you think the Indian audiences are very open to shows like Splitsvilla?

Honestly, they are enjoying it. People are liking me today which says it all. I am a good kid coming from a good family. It’s difficult to gain appreciation fame at such an young age. To be accepted by so many people is not an easy thing. Having millions of fans who are loyal is important in a show like this and be aspiring and motivating for youngsters. I want to make the most of this moment.

Now that you have won the show what are your future plans?

I am a B.Com graduate and I am planning to do my MBA and fly out to Canada. Right now, I am enjoying all the attention. I know fame is not constant and you have to work hard for it but I am confident and I know where I stand. I am 22 and have got some bonuses too on the way.

Text by Shama Bhagat