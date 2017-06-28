Splitsvilla 10 promo: Sunny Leone as a cute bunny and Rannvijay Singha as a mad hunter will make you curious – watch video

Sunny Leone has been a hit on Splitsvilla ever since she made her debut on the show on season eight with Rannvijay Singha. Well, she is back for this season too with a new theme. The lady is shown as a cute bunny in the promo. She can see that she is wearing a onesie with a rabbit head-gear. The theme is that will the bunny choose the good old carrot or the mad hunter. In fact, the food theme is constant as we see a person sprawled on the ground in a fried egg costume. It is a lot like what Katy Perry wore as that iconic egg outfit. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s daredevil act in the Baadshaho teaser has Twitter going crazy)

Well, the tenth edition of Splitsvilla is being shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The two have been stationed there for many days now. We will see the contestants undergo a serious of tasks in that quest for eternal love. MTV Splitsvilla is a popular show and has given TV many actors like Shravan Reddy, Abhishek Malik, Utkarsh Gupta and Sharika Raina. We can see that the chemistry between Rannvijay and Sunny is quite cute. He is the mad hunter whom she gets attracted to. The theme of this season is what do you operate with in love. It is your head or your heart? We are sure it will resonate with many youngsters. Sunny is looking smashing in all her outfits for this season. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Also Read: Sunny Leone supports Priyanka Chopra, asks people to judge her by her actions not clothes)