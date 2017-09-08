Splitsvilla X: Ouch! Sunny Leone to make male contestants race with a bamboo between their legs in the next task

The tenth season of Splitsvilla has seen the boys having the time of their lives with the girls kissing, licking and frisking them while they just stood and enjoyed. Not anymore! This week we will have the boys blindfolded and tied up as they will guide the girls through a task with a bamboo in between their legs!

This week’s episode will see the boy’s pair up with their partners to perform a task titled ‘Ring a Ding Dong’. The hilarious task will see the boys being blindfolded with their hands tied behind their back and the girls’ mouth being taped while they have a bamboo in between their legs. The girls have to guide the boys to pick up rings hanging in the middle of the ground.

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “It was quite a painful task for the boys. One wrong turn and the boys would shout ‘Ding Dong’ to express their pain. Though it was a tough task the couples gave each other a strong competition and it was a close race to the finish.” The 8th episode of Splitsvilla X will air on September 10th at 7pm on MTV.

This is not the first time on Splitsvilla X when the contestants will be seen performing bizarre tasks. A few weeks back, for a task named ‘Lick and Pick‘, girls were made to guess food items by licking them from the boys’ body parts. That”s not all they were also asked to identify the body part on which the food was applied. In what can be called the grossest task of Indian television, the girls were seen licking food from boys’ nose, neck, elbow and shoulder.

Before that as part of a task named ‘Sperm Dash’, four male contestants of the show – Siddharth, Akash, Nachiket and Mohit were made to dress up as sperms and participate in a race. They had to run to a certain egg and obviously only the fastest ‘sperm’ won. Speaking about the same, a source on the sets shared, “It was hilarious to see the boys dressed in whites resembling the sperm. They had to finish an obstacle course which had four other boys trying to stop them. The way they moved left everyone in splits.”