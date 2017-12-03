MTV Splitsvilla X: Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and Baseer Ali-Naina Singh to compete for the trophy

Tonight’s episode of MTV Splitsvilla X began with the last dome session of the one season as one couple got ready to leave. The choice was between Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and Siddharth Sharma-Akshata Sonawane. The contestants, who got eliminated made a comeback and they got to decide too that which couple will bid adieu to the show a week before the finale. Divya and Nibedita got into an argument after they faced each other. Priyank defended Divya and told Nibedita that all three of them were wrong. Nibedita told Priyank that he was competing with her when Divya left only for the latter. Priyank told her that it was not the case, and he apologised to Nibedita if she felt that way. Priyank tells all the evicted contestants that he and Divya deserve to be on the show and they should vote for them.

Siddharth and Akshata get the maximum votes against them and they get eliminated from the show. So the four couples, who got in the semi finals are Baseer-Naina, Priyank-Divya, Mohit-Steffi and Haneet-Alisha. All the contestants went back to villa where Divya apologised to Nibedita and they hugged each other.

For the semi finale task, heart couples, that is Priyank-Divya and Baseer-Naina competed with ideal matches, Haneet-Alisha and Mohit-Steffi. In the first round, Steffi-Mohit and Baseer-Naina took each other. Steffi and Mohit didn’t perform the task better than Baseer and Naina and hence got eliminated.

In the next round, Priyank-Divya and Haneet-Alisha competed with each other. The former won and got a place in the finale, which will be aired next week.