Spoiler Alert! This Black Panther clip reveals the entire car flip scene and it’s insane – watch video

The next superhero movie that Marvel fans are now eagerly waiting for is Black Panther. The trailer for the film was released months back and piqued everyone’s interest. One particular scene from the trailer was lauded by all. It was the scene where T’Challa dressed as Black Panther jumps from a flipping car to another moving car. The car flip is the most insane and innovative action scene we have seen in the longest time. Though we only got a very brief glimpse at it in the trailer. But behold, Marvel has decided to spoil it for us.

The first clip from Black Panther has been released online by Marvel. And it shows us exactly how the car flip scene plays out. Yep, we get to see how our new favourite superhero got into that crazy situation, to begin with. In fact, we are introduced to a whole lot of technologies from the film’s universe that we were unaware of. The car Black Panther takes a ride from is being remotely driven by Shuri from Wakanda. We also learn a few things about his awesome suit like how many bullets it can take before getting damaged. Basically, this new clip is what they call SPOILER ALERT. In case you want to stay away from any details about the film and only want to experience the awesomeness in the theatres, do not watch this clip.

Black Panther is slated to release on February 16. After that, the superhero will be seen joining the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War, which is scheduled to release on May 4, 2018.