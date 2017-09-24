SPOTTED: Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karan Johar at Mukesh Ambani’s dinner party- view HQ pics

Mukesh Ambani’s parties are always star-studded. Be it Ganpati Celebrations or Diwali bash, Ambanis make sure the who’s who from all walks of life make it to their party to add the extra zing. So apart from Bolly folks, there will be cricketers, politicians and other sportsmen on the list. But we caught a few of the celebs at the posh residence for a dinner party tonight and guess who all we spotted? Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karan Johar!

Yes, Hrithik, as usual, looked dashing as ever. In a classic black shirt and white pants, he was looking smashing. You know on a Saturday when you are working and are finding it difficult to keep your eyes open after a long day of work, HR comes as a soothing mix. You just look at him and feel in awe of him. Our eyes needed something good to recover and Hrithik is a perfect person for that. Karan Johar’s outfit can’t be called classy at all. What’s with the green hue? Shraddha looked petite and pretty at the do too. She wore a sweet looking white dress and flashed her gorgeous smile to the paps. We love this girl for the way she obliges the media. Check out the images right here…

If we talk about their respective projects, Hrithik is again on a rejection spree. Reports suggest he has bowed out of Super 30 as well, which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. Presently, talks are apparently on with his neighbour Akshay Kumar. Shraddha had a release this Friday in the form of Haseena Parkar which didn’t get a good response at the box office. As for Karan Johar, you might just see him hosting a show or co-hosting an awards night soon.