Spyder, Mahesh Babu’s most expensive film, will release in 600 screens in the US

Spyder, Mahesh Babu‘s next sci-fi thriller, is only getting bigger. Recently, the film had its audio launch, which saw a crazy turnout of fans. In fact, director AR Murugadoss had to shut them up when he took the mic to talk about the film. He had said that he had waited two years to take this platform, hinting that nobody could stop him from talking now. Later Mahesh Babu revealed that the film was made at a whopping budget of Rs 120 crore. That makes the film his most expensive one till date and now we hear it will get a big release in the US too as if India wasn’t enough for it to make a mark.

Also read: Prabhas BEATS Mahesh Babu, Ajith Kumar to become the biggest star down south!

According to Hindustan Times, a statement has been released by Spyder’s distributor in the US, which mentions that they will be releasing the film in 600 screens in Tamil and Telugu. They are planning the biggest release in the history of Telugu cinema. Baahubali 2 released in 1100 screens, but that included Tamil, Telugu and dubbed Hindi versions as well. The trailer of Spyder is going to release on September 15 and we are pretty sure it will be one cool film to watch when it releases on September 27. There were reports that the film has been leaked but the makers have shunned the reports. “There’s been no footage leak. We have ensured no such thing happens. Everything that you’re reading online or in papers is absolutely baseless,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed in Malayalam. This film will also mark Mahesh Babu’s debut in the Tamil industry. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah who will play the antagonist.

Telugu films are going places and how! Baahubali 2 taught everyone what a powerful execution of mythology can do. Spyder might continue that further. Also, the US has been one of the major markets for Telugu films and thus, Mahesh Babu’s film will definitely benefit from it.