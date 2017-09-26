Will SPYDER be the much needed game-changer for Mahesh Babu?

Only one day to go for one of the most awaited movies of 2017 – SPYDER starring Mahesh Babu and directed by AR Murugadoss. Fans can’t wait to see what this collaboration has to offer. Considering Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss are teaming up for the first time, expectations are high! Adding to the excitement, the film is also set to release in Tamil and Telugu, thus opening the superstar’s market further. No wonder there’s a huge buzz around this film. The stylish posters, two teasers, the audio launch have piqued fan’s curiosity enough. Now they can’t wait for the final product. Also if you didn’t know the actioner is made on a budget of Rs 125 crore! While A Mahesh Babu – AR Murugadoss film looks promising, once can’t help point out to the fact that this film’s success is important for Mahesh Babu owing to his last film’s disastrous reviews. Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Brahmotsavam, Mahesh Babu’s last film released a little more than a year ago. It also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pranitha Subhash. The film had garnered a huge buzz thanks to its cast and its family drama element. On its release, the film was mocked by fans, critics on social media. The movie actually trended with the hashtag #Floputsavam. The actor’s dance moves in a particular song were specially made fun of. At the box office, it fared just about okay for a Mahesh Babu film that usually crosses the Rs 100 crore mark within days. Considering the debacle that Brahmotsavam was, SPYDER’s success will count for the Telugu star.

With SPYDER, Mahesh Babu is entering a new arena, the Tamil market. Mahesh Babu was welcomed to Tamil cinema in a grand event held in Chennai on September 9. Thousands of fans thronged to see the star, so much it almost felt as if he was on his home turf. The fact that he addressed the crowd in Tamil gave fans another reason to fall in love. Furthermore, the actor apart from lending his voice for the Telugu version has dubbed for the Tamil film as well. The actor clearly has gone all out to make his Tamil debut a memorable one. Tomorrow will tell if this bi-lingual strategy has worked in the favour of the Telugu star.