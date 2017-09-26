SPYDER movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, music, lyrics, Mahesh Babu, AR Murugadoss, Rakul Preet Singh

Only a few hours to go for one of the biggest releases of 2017 – SPYDER. The film first caught everyone’s attention when it was announced that AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu would be teaming up for the first time. The idea that two talented personalities were collaborating had fans super excited. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. The film promises to be one of Mahesh Babu’s most stylish film till date with some kickass sequences and a fresh love story. The movie will release in Tamil and Telugu, thus marking the actor’s debut in Kollywood. With jsut a few hours to go for SPYDER, Here’s all you need to know: Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

The story

SPYDER, starring Mahesh Babu follows the story of an intelligence officer who is set to catch hold one of the most dangerous villains in the city. He’s ruthless and is creating Havoc. That’s when Shiva(Mahesh Babu) need to rise to the occasion and save the day. Amidst all the high octane action, there is a also romantic thread opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Considering it’s an AR Murugadoss film, it promises some high octane action and some hi-fi stunts.

Posters

The first look poster saw a huge delay but when it was released it more than made up for that lost time. Mahesh Bbau’s stylish avatar had fans whistling and applauding the actor. They were excited to see what AR murugadoss had in store for Mahesh Babu. Post the first look posters, a teaser revealing the hi-tech elements followed. AR Murugadoss surprised us with yet another. Pist two teasers, the trailer was revealed at a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. As producers claim, the film is a 2.0 version of Thuppakki. The film promises edge of the seat thrills and hi-fi action stunts. Mahesh Babu’s romantic angle with Rakul Preet Singh has also impressed fans.

Trailer

After two promising teasers the trailer was finally unveiled on 15september at a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu was at his stylish best in the extended promo. His kickass stunts and action sequences had fans talking. Mahesh Babu – Rakul Preet’s pairing was also declared refreshing. The action film had AR Murugadoss written all over it.

SPYDER audio launch

As SPYDER marks Mahesh Babu’s debut in Tamil, the actor was welcomed in a grand event held on September 9 in Chennai. Thousands of fans came to the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor. The huge crowd was a tesimony t Mahesh Bbau’s popularity across industries. The fact that Mahesh Babu addressed the crowd in Tamil made them fall in love with the star. The cast and crew spoke at length about their experience of shooting for SPYDER along with the audio event being launched. All in all the film was a grand success.

Box office

SPYDER has garnered a huge buzz in the last few months owing to the star cast and the stellar director. This also happens to Mahesh Babu’s most expensive movies. Recovering money on this ambitious project is essential for the team. Also the fact that Mahesh Babu’s last film was a huge debacle makes SPYDER’s success even more important. SPYDER’s release in Tamil and Telugu widens the market for the film and increases the scope of a huge opening for the actioner.

Music review

SPYDER’s audio album mostly opened to positive reviews. Boom Boom, Ciciliya Ciciliya were two of the most popular songs. The audio album was launched on September 9 in an event in Chennai amidst the cast and crew.