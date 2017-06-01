SPYder teaser: Mahesh Babu’s hi-tech-spider camera and Harris Jayaraj’s BGM steal the show in this promo

The moment we have been waiting for is here! The much-talked about, much-awaited SPYder teaser is here! When the makers revealed that this film would be an upgraded version of all the earlier action movies we have seen so far they weren’t lying. Right from the beginning, this film promises to be a hi-fi, slick SPY film featuring the prince of Tollywood – Mahesh Babu. The exciting promo begins with an advance-technology based SPY-der like walking towards the actor, It’s detailed, intricate, super stylish! Harris Jayaraj’s background score takes this teaser to another level. The Build up, pace and the momentum is spot on. In fact, this Hi-tech and Harris’ score steal the limelight awya from Mahesh Babu. SPY-der is definitely going to be one of the most stylish films of 2017! Get ready for a power-packed Dussehra, this coming September. The movie was to release in June initially then it got pushed to August and now it has been locked for a Dussehra release. Interestingly, it will now clahs with Vraun Dhawan’s Judwaa, Also Read: Spyder first look: Mahesh Babu oozes charm and sex appeal in this AR Murugadoss spy thriller

SPY-der was a subject of discussion for fans because it marked the collaboration of two exciting personalities – AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu for the first time. The maestro action direction and the Box office fire cracker were finally teaming up. Rakul Preet Singh will also feature in this project and SJ Suryah will play the lead antagonist. Reports suggest the budget of this film is more than Rs 100 crore. In fact, the team headed to Vietnam to shoot certain action sequence. They are expected to call it a wrap this month.

Meanwhile Mahesh’s 24 project has alreayd gone on floors. This time he is teaming up with Srimanthudu diretcor – Koratala Siva. The film has been locked for a Sankranthi release. Rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised.

So, how did you like the teaser? Do share your comment in the box below.