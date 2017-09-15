Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Spyder‘s audio launch, which happened in Chennai, was one massive affair. That is enough evidence of what the film means to Mahesh Babu fans. They were going crazy for him. At the event, it was revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on September 15. Well, we have watched the trailer and we assure you that we are completely bowled over by it. Mahesh Babu has never looked this stylish before.

The trailer is exactly what we hoped it would be. The teaser had made us go wild with anticipation. We so loved that spider robot, which seems to be Mahesh Babu’s partner-in-crime in the film. The trailer goes one up on that. The film provides an inkling about how the actor’s character witnesses different things in the society, which changes him as a person. His dialogue about Superman and Spiderman is what everyone should keep listening to on a loop. Then there’s his chemistry with Rakul Preet, which is pretty sweet. We are sure there will be more moments between the two to watch out for. Check out the trailer right here…

The movie is set for a grand release on September 27. While it will be a solo release, giving it stiff competition will be Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa that releases a week before, on September 21. It’s going to be quite the clash as Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR will battle it out at the Tollywood box office. Who are you rooting for this Dussehra? Do share with us your comments in the box below…