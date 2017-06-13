SPYder vs Paisa Vasool: Mahesh Babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna to battle it out this September

Dussehra is nearly three months away but it’s already turning out to be the most exciting time of the year. Firstly, Mahesh Babu‘s much awaited SPY-der will hit theatres this festive season. The film is already the Telugu star’s most talked about the project, since he is teaming up action maestro – AR Murugadoss. He will play an intelligence officer in this hi-fi action flick. Producers claim, this is going to be a upgraded version of Vijay’s Thuppakki. So get ready for some stylish, high octane action sequences. We already caught a good glimpse of it in the teaser that showcased Mahesh Babu’s hi-tech confident – a SPY-der. In fact, this object stole the limelight from the superstar. For few of action sequences, the team specially headed to Vietnam. It’s mega film made on a budget of Rs 110 crore. SPY-der also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. This will be a bi-lingual release in Tamil and Telugu. This acitoner is set for a September 29th release but from the looks of it, it won’t be the only movie.

Turns out Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s next – paisa vasool will release around the same time. This is yet another highly discussed project because it marks the collaboration of Puri Jagannadh and Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first time. This combination has had fans excited for a long time now. This film will be Nanadamuri Balakrishna’s 101st project. He was last seen in Gautamiputra Satakarni where he played a 2nd century ruler of the Satvahana dynasty.

From the looks of it, two Tollywood superstars are going to battle it out at the BO. Last year, six movies across different industries had released during this festive season. Pulimurugan and Remo turned out to be the biggest hits. This year, Baahubali; The Conclusion has already set high standards for bo records. Will Mahesh Babu’s SPYder and Nandamuri’s Paisa Vasool dethrone the magnum Opus? We will know in September.