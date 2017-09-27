SPYDER vs Vivegam: Here’s why Mahesh Babu’s spy film outscores Ajith Kumar’s actioner

Two big action films released this year – Ajith Kumar‘s Vivegam and Mahesh Babu‘s SPYDER. Both boasted of a killer actor-director team up – Ajith-Siva and Mahesh Babu – AR Muruagdoss. Interestingly both were made on an ambitious budget as well. Having watched both films, I have a confession to make – SPYDER is a better movie than Vivegam. While the film holds an edge already as it releases in Telugu and Tamil both, there are other elements that make this actioner a more fulfilling movie. So here’s 5 reasons why Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER is better watch then Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam: Also Read: SPYDER movie review: AR Murugadoss brings out the best in Mahesh Babu and SJ Suryah in this entertaining crime drama

Plot supersedes the star

SPYDER was about the plot first, superstar second. While one can’t deny Mahesh Babu’s presence on screen, the story was not about celebrating his super stardom. It was about placing the actor in a simple yet effective story and not vice versa.

When it came to Vivegam, Siva made sure the star of the movie was Ajith Kumar. At one point, the star overshadowed every other element – the action sequences, the plot, the romance. Vivegam was about showcasing Ajith Kumar’s superstar persona in all its glory.

More believable action sequences

SPYDER showcased exaggerated action sequences but only to a certain extent. Here, Mahesh Babu’s character preferred to use his mind over might thus making the sequences more believable and realistic. (SPOILER AHEAD) The scene where he gets housewives involved in a plotting plan was a classic example of a simple yet effective sequence.

While Vivegam boasted of several ‘too good to be true’ action sequences. Some of them seemed a tad unrealistic. After a point, the sequences didn’t create an impact of any sort because it seemed far fetched.

Realistic lead character

Mahesh Babu as Shiva is a simple character who exhibits extra ordinary intelligence. It’s not obviously out there but it’s for people who want to take notice. At the end of the day he’s a guy like any other and that what makes him relateable and more likable. Shiva could be your neighbour, he could be your friend or he could be your father’s friend.

Ajith Kumar’s character was put on a pedestal in Vivegam. He was perfect on all fronts yet ironically her never realised his own friends betrayed him. He was the ideal spy that accessed information nobody else could or could aim the perfect bullet from miles away. Ajith Kumar aka Ajay Kumar was only next to God, if we may say so!

More engaging story

Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER is not your typical spy villain story. There is a reaosn why SJ Suryah’s character turns to the dark side, there is a proper build up from a mysterious murder to a stalker found on CCTV footage to a village in Hyderabad that talks of a boy who grew up in the cemetery. It keeps you engaged, also in this story, Mahesh Babu allows ordinary people to shine, he is not the dominating star you would expect a superstar to be. While the second half of the second part dragged, it doesn’t ruin the entire movie for you.

As for Vivegam, after a point the movie dragged on unnecessarily. There is a build up but it lacks a sense of logic. While you are left surprised with the turn of events, it also dawns you that the story was forced to involve those twists to showcase some a conflict of some kind. Towards the second half, it became more of a revenge drama, less of an actioner. That robs the entertainment value from the audience who had come in looking for an actioner.

Formidable Foe

SJ Suryah shone as the lead antagonist as he played the psychotic, mental villain to the best of his abilities. It almost seemed like he was living the character. As a viewer, it was a treat to wtach an actor to flaunt his insanity in the cruelest way possible. The line that separated Suryah from Bhairavudu soon became blurred as the two blended in seamlessly.

Vivegam’s lead villain – Vivek Oberoi showed two sides to him in the film but he wasn’t the most impressive bad guy we have known. Vivek Oberoi’S forgettable performance gave us another reaoson to pin point at the actioner,

So , do you agree that SPYDER is a better film than Vivegam? Do share your comments in the box below.