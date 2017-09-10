Sreenivasan’s house smeared with black oil but the Malayalam actor is least affected by the incident

Popular actor Sreenivasan’s home at Kuthuparambu, near here, was smeared in black oil allegedly by miscreants early on Sunday.While the actor lives in Kochi, the home that came under attack is located in the CPI-M stronghold area at Kuthuparambu and is locked with a watchman keeping guard. According to the watchman, he was awake till 1 a.m. on Sunday and when he woke up he found the gate, front courtyard and the front walls smeared with black oil.

Sreenivasan, however, dismissed the episode in characteristic humour and said he is not going to register a complaint on this.”I only wish that the people who did this had smeared black oil all over the house then it would have saved me from painting the home. I have instructed my people there not to clean it up, and told them that if they suspect anyone to ask them to smear black oil on all the walls,” Sreenivasan told the media here.

The incident comes after the soft stand the actor has taken favouring superstar Dileep, currently in jail for the past two months in the abduction case of an actress. Ever since the arrest of Dileep, Sreenivasan has always given a clean chit to him. Two days back, he said that since he knows Dileep very well, “Dileep is not a fool to do such an act”.Sreenivasan, who does comedy and character roles, also writes scripts. He is also known for the stand he has taken in several films, portraying the CPI-M and its ideology in poor light.