Sridevi always believed that Boney Kapoor was the best thing that happened to her

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were one of Bollywood’s most loved couple. She was smitten by him and he was equally head over heels in love with her. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple, but he was always mesmerised by her. Boney first met Sridevi on the sets of a movie in Chennai. He wanted to offer her a role in Mr India. The actress being an introvert, just nodded and asked him to meet her mother who used to handle all her film assignments. The producer immediately consulted her mother, who was on the set, sitting nearby. Her mother quoted a substantially huge amount of Rs 10 lakh (almost double) as the fees just to dampen his spirits and get rid of him. However, to her surprise, Boney offered her a cheque of Rs 11 lakh, thus winning over her mother’s heart. Well, this was just the beginning of their love story. Also Read: I was named after Sridevi’s iconic character Chandni and have her to thank for a lifetime of popularity

Soon Sridevi came on board and Boney ensured that she was treated like a princess. He gradually won her heart with his behavior and chivalrous nature. There were no vanity vans in those days but Boney Kapoor exclusively brought one for her. He was always around her taking care of her smallest needs. The only regret that Sridevi had in her entire life is that she did not realise and accept his love for her sooner. The Lamhe actress had lost her parents and her decision to marry Boney Kapoor shocked her sister. But today after so many years, her sister’s bond with Boney has developed and strengthened and today she’s convinced that he was the best thing that happened to Sridevi.

Boney formally proposed to her in 1993 and it was a ‘happily ever after’ for them. Sridevi also had her family as the top priority in her life. She took a sabbatical to be with her daughters and later returned after 12 long years. In one of her interviews with Stardust, she had mentioned that she’s not a complex person when it comes to the kind of guy she wants to marry. Her criteria was that he should be handsome. Also Read: Here’s why AR Rahman should thank Sridevi

Speaking about her relationship with her in-laws, the English Vinglish actor had said, “I share a fantastic relationship with them. My mother-in-law adores me and I always try to pamper her because she loves to be spoiled by me. I can also never forget the support and strength I got from my sister-in-law Sunita (actor Anil Kapoor’s wife) all through and the love I got from Boney’s sister, Reena. The affectionate bond I share with Boney’s youngest brother, Sanjay and his wife Maheep is also a lifeline!”