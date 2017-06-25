Sridevi CONFIRMS Mr India 2 is happening, wants Boney Kapoor to make the sequel

After Judwaa 2, the Indian audience is really looking forward to a sequel of Mr India. But there was a lot of confusion around who would be the best young actor to play Anil Kapoor’s role in the sequel. And the answer to that is Anil Kapoor himself. The actor is as young as any of the young actors in Bollywood and his energy is contagious. Though there was no confirmation on whether the film will have a sequel. But Sridevi has now confirmed that Mr India 2 is very much happening but the story and a lot of other things need to be worked on.

The actress told Bombay Times,” Would I like to make Mr . India 2? Yes, I would love to. I am itching to make a few more films like that.” That’s assurance enough. On being asked about possibilities of her coming back with Anil on screen, she said,” It is too early to talk about it, but Mr . India 2 is definitely on, because wherever we go, we are always asked about it, and it’s very rare to see such eagerness for a sequel. Mr . India 2 will happen… I want Boneyji to make it. And I think he will do it. The story isn’t finalised yet, so it hasn’t reached a stage where we can say anything more about it.” (ALSO READ: Sridevi passes on her success mantra to daughter Jhanvi Kapoor right before her BIG Bollywood debut)

Well, all we can say the characters in the original film are irreplaceable. It is a movie that every 90s kid can relate to. And who can forget Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s steamy romantic song, Kaate Nahi Katathe. Now that Sridevi is all game for the sequel of Mr India, we’d love to see if Anil also agrees to the sequel of this iconic film. Sridevi is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, MOM, which is set to release on 7th July 2017. The actress hasn’t signed any other film yet but we’re curious about what her next move will be.

Coming back to Mr India 2, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.