Sridevi passes away, Twitterati mourn the loss of the actress

It’s still unbelievable. We were hoping it was one of those nasty rumours, but sadly, it’s not. Sridevi has left for her heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actress along with her husband, Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi was enjoying a vacation after attending Boney’s nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding celebrations. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t be with them as she was busy shooting for her debut film, Dhadak. The news has come as a big blow not only to the people in the film industry, but also to the general public, who is still hoping that this turns out to be a death hoax.

As well wishers are rushing to Sridevi’s house in Mumbai to be by Janhvi’s side, people on social media are mourning the loss of the legendary actress.

Sridevi was 54. Her last film was Mom with Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We will get to see her on the screen one last time in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Zero in which she has a cameo. She was on-board for Dharma Productions’ upcoming venture, Shiddat. However, no official confirmation was made on that. May God give strength to her family. We pray that her soul rests in peace.