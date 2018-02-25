Sadma, English Vinglish, Lamhe: Looking back at Sridevi’s 10 legendary performances

Indian cinema has lost a gem of an actress. Sridevi has passed away at 54. She suffered a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was to attend a wedding in the family. Industry is shell shocked and everyone is yet to find a way to come to terms with the news of her sad demise. The late actress has acted in over 300 movies, with the last year’s release Mom being her last.

Sridevi was active in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films, which earned her the recognition as first female superstar of Indian cinema. She began her career at a tender age of four and worked as a child artist and subsequently got her big break in Bollywood with Solva Sawan in 1978, after doing several top roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema. It did not take the world to realise that she is a powerhouse of an actress. Give her any type of role and she could play it with graceful finesse. Want to see her imitate Charlie Chaplin? She did it for Mr India. Want to see her play the role of a mentally disturbed woman? She did in Sadmaa. From a snakewoman in Nagina to a fairy in Chandramukhi, she has played variety of roles with flair that she was meant to play the role. We are too small to pick her best performances but here we are looking back at 10 of the roles by the legendary actress that have left a huge impact at the Indian audience.

English Vinglish

The actress made a terrific comeback to Hindi cinema with one of the most relatable roles. In this slice-of-life film she played the role of a mother struggling to learn English. We have all been in situations portrayed in the film.

Mom

In her last film, Mom, Sridevi played the role of a mother out for vengeance. She kills the perpetrators who wronger her daughter. Her angst , her despair and ultimately her revenge – the movie solely rides on Sridevi’s acting abilities.

Judaai

In one of her controversial roles in Judaai, Sridevi showed us a side of her acting prowess that still surprised her despite seeing her for so many years. She plays the role of a money-hungry wife who goes to unimaginable lengths for her materialistic dreams.

Lamhe

Sridevi earned widespread critical praise for this performance of a double role in Lamhe. She played the role of a mother and daughter in this film.

Nagina

It takes immense seriousness as an actor to be able to pull off a role of a snake woman with conviction. She played a shape-shifting snake woman in two movies in this fantastical series. Her performance in the song Main Teri Dushman is still a cult classic.

Sadma

In just her second film as a Bollywood actress, Sridevi proved her mettle. She played the role of a woman who regresses to her childhood after a head trauma. In an industry thriving on glamour, not many actress would pick such a performance oriented role to be their second venture.

Chaalbaaz

We are yet to see an actress play dual roles with such natural panache as Sridevi. She played the role of twin sisters in Chaalbaaz and managed to give a legendary performance proving her impeccable comic timing.

Mr. India

In this movie, predominantly written for the male lead, Sridevi managed to own the screen whenever she was present. She once again showed her comical side and also helps save the world in the end.

Laadla

“Understand? You better understand!”, this one dialogue from the film remains memorable just because the way Sridevi delivered it. She not only excels as the quintessential Bollywood heroine, but is a phenomenal actress when it comes negative roles as well.

Chandni

Songs from Chandni are still a massive hit at weddings. A wedding sangeet seems incomplete unless the bride’s friends have danced to the song Mere Hathon Mein, like Sridevi in this film.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.