Sridevi passes away: Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Rode, Karan Tacker shocked and deeply saddened

The world is shocked by the unexpected demise of legendary actress, Sridevi. Last night, the actress succumbed to a massive heart attack in Dubai. While most of her family members returned to Mumbai after Mohit Marwah’s wedding, she decided to extend her stay. But her husband Boney Kapoor returned to Dubai, to give Sridevi a sweet surprise and following this the tragedy struck. The nation is shocked, disturbed, gutted and heartbroken over her death. The actress not only created her magic in Bollywood and South, she also starred on the small screen. Post marriage, after a six-year-long hiatus, the actress returned with Sahara’s sitcom, Malini Iyer. The actress has also appeared as a judge on TV show Kaboom. From Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Rode, Zain Imam, Karan Tacker, Ssharad Malhotra to Erica Fernandes, Randeep Rai, Jasmin Bhasin, Helly Shah, all are disturbed by this shocking news. (Also Read: When Sridevi was called the Lady Bachchan for getting paid more than these actors)

Arjun Bijlani – It is disturbing to know the news of sudden death of superstar Sridevi… Chaalbaaz and Mom… I believe one must focus on the present and live as if there is no tomorrow.

Jasmin Bhasin – Sridevi was a living legend. She died too early. She will live through her films now. I loved her in Mom, English Vinglish and also Chandni.

Zain Imam – I have been a fan since Mr India, she had a different kinda charm to her and it’s heartbreaking she couldn’t see her daughter’s debut! May her soul RIP.

Karan Tacker – I have had a very brief encounter with her during a show I hosted, and I must admit, that I was floored by her charisma and how she just lit up the screen with her presence. She was a legend, and her presence will be missed. My deep condolences to the family.

Gautam Rode – I had the opportunity to meet her once, two years back. We were sitting next to each other… she was an introvert. We spoke a little about her enactments on screen and I told her I really loved her performance in Chalbaaz. She was very warm and courteous as a person. God give strength to her family. RIP Srideviji.

Erica Fernandes – Yes I did meet her for a brief second during the South film awards but didn’t get to talk to her really. She was someone who had a different aura about her and carried herself with great elegance. People have to go one day when someone’s really ill and on a death-bed, everyone is prepared for it. But when someone so hale and hearty passes away so suddenly it is a huge shocker and I am sure this is gonna take a while for all of us to digest. Saying that, even I have grown up watching her movies and one of my favourites was Mr. India. I am sure she is in a better place now and will surely be a charmer there too.

Rohan Gandotra – I am deeply saddened by the news of her demise. I was just watching her movie Mom 4-5 days back. What a wonderful performance she gave. She stayed in Andheri and whenever I cross her house I always look just to get a glimpse of her. Sadly never got a chance to meet her. My favourite superstar since childhood and even today she has been giving hits with few latest movies she has done. Condolences to the family. I can’t say more about this. Still not able to digest the news.

Randeep Rai – I am still in shock after reading this. She was the beauty of ’80s screen. Its a great loss for our industry. RIP Sridevi Ji.

Ruslaan Mumtaaz – I have known Boney Kapoor since the start of my career and have interacted with Sridevi ma’am many times. It’s a big shock to hear this news. I, as many of her fans, was so happy with her return to cinema. This is a huge shock for all Indians because she has always been India’s pride. Condolences to her family. We can not imagine the pain they are going through. My heart and prayers go out to the Kapoor family. She will always stay in our hearts forever.

Helly Shah – It is so so heartbreaking and shocking that Srideviji is now no more. I am still not able to believe it. Deeply saddened! She has inspired not only me but so many like me. She is just irreplaceable. May God give strength to her family to deal with this tragedy.

Mrunal Jain – I am very sad to know about it. I have an event today and I am just not focussed. Chandni is my favourite film of hers. I wonder death is so unpredictable and feel life has to be valued.

Laksh – Sridevi was a fantastic actress. I have seen couple of her films and have heard about her superb performances of past films too, be it Khuda Gawah or Lamhe. Life can take any turn. One should live life one day at a time.

Shashank Vyas – Life is so unpredictable, today here, gone tomorrow. I saw her last in a video of some marriage function and she looked fabulous. I loved her eyes in Naagin, sarees in Chandni, purity in Sadma, energy in Chaalbaaz.

Shivin Narang – I was awake when I saw the news. I couldn’t believe it really happened. Still wish it’s not true. She went too early. My condolences are with her family and loved ones. It’s a huge loss for our industry or you can say our country. She is a legend. Directors give her example to young actors. One of the finest actresses in India. Whether film was good or not Sridevi ji was always spectacular in her role. God bless her soul. RIP

Mohammad Nazim – She was beautiful and perfect as an actress. I just can’t believe that she is no more. The news has disturbed me. I loved her in Chaalbaaz and Mom. She will live through her films forever now. RIP

Vikas Gupta – There is so much I want to write but then I feel whatever I write would fall short of what I feel right now . You have been an impact that each and everyone of us had felt . The emotions we went through with you . Looking at you made me smile and I still remember our last conversation and it will be etched in my memory forever. Thank you Ma’am for being so kind always . May you rest in peace knowing you have left a legacy behind. #RIP The strongest women have the weakest heart sometimes and that really breaks my heart.

Mahesh Thakur – With sadness in my heart I bid adieu to one of the most graceful, charming and beautiful co-star of mine. Working with you in Malini Iyer was an honor and those days will always be etched in my memory for ever. R.I.P My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.

Ashi Singh – Came across this collage today and it broke my heart. Just recently I had the opportunity to dance to her song and was heavily inspired by her too. Shocked and heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace.

From what we have been informed so far, a chartered plane is being flown down to Dubai to bring her back. However, since there is a lot of paperwork involved, it will be late when her mortal remains are brought back. It is expected to arrive at around 11 pm tonight. And the funeral will apparently take place tomorrow morning.