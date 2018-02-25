Sridevi’s body being brought to India from Dubai

Sridevi passing away is one of the saddest news that we have had to report. We at BollywoodLife still can’t get over the fact that the legendary actress is no more with us. The details of her demise are yet to emerge, but we have some first hand information on what actually happened.

A source close to the family reveals, “Sridevi was not ailing of any major sickness which is why this news is so shocking. She has been fit and hale and hearty for a long time. She suffered a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was on a short break and passed away after doctors could not bring her back. This was something that no one expected.”

The actress along with her husband, Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi was there to be a part of Mohit Marwah’s wedding celebrations. However, she decided to extend her stay at the hotel, while Boney and Khushi came back to Mumbai. Their elder daughter Janhvi couldn’t be a part of the wedding as she was busy shooting for her debut film, Dhadak. The source further reveals, “Boney went back to Dubai yesterday to surprise her. However, she suffered a cardiac arrest and was announced dead by the doctors.” ALSO READ: Sridevi passes away, Twitterati mourns the loss of the actress

Sridevi was 54. Boney is making arrangements for the body to be brought back to India. Well wishers are heading to their house in Mumbai to be by Janhvi and Khushi’s side. Stay tuned as we keep you informed on updates as they pour in.