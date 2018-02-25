Sridevi’s last tweet before her untimely demise is heart-wrenching

Strange are the ways of life! Little did we know, as we bid Sridevi adieu when she flew to Dubai for Mohit’s wedding, that she won’t be alive when she returns. But the unthinkable has happened. A pall of gloom has descended over the industry and everyone is shell shocked. Over the last one hour, celebs have been tweeting, expressing their disbelief over the news. We, too, share their pain. It was difficult for us, too, to accept the fact that our beloved actress is no more.

That took us to her Twitter account. We just wanted to relive some of the memories shared by the actress over the past few days. But her last tweet left us reeling. The actress had retweeted a tribute video, that had Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame dancing to her song. She sure must have been impressed by the tribute for she took the effort of sharing it on her account. This is her last tweet:

Great tribute to the sridevi the Great legendary by preeta aka #shradhaarya#KundaliBhagya #aapkeaajaanese pic.twitter.com/Z41U8buozC — TV Serials gossips 😉😉🙄👓 (@GossipsTv) February 23, 2018

How unfortunate is it that this will be the last tweet we will ever get from Sridevi, an actress, who is an inseperable part of our childhood! However, this isn’t the first tweet that you will see when you visit her profile. The doting mother had pinned the first poster of her daughter’s debut film, Dhadak, on her timeline.