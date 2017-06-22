Sridevi describes Jhanvi Kapoor’s decision to act was nothing short of a bomb attack

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is gearing up for her grand Bollywood debut and it looks like the entire nation has eyes on her. Wherever she goes the paparazzi follows her. In the last one year, she has pretty well managed to grab many eyeballs without even having spoken to the media even once. That’s kinda astounding! While the starkid has bagged a role in Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 and is prepping up for her big debut, did you know that Jhanvi had a tough time convincing parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor to choose acting has a profession? Yep, that’s right. Sridevi, especially wasn’t too cool with it initially and in fact, when the first time her daughter said she wanted to act in films, she said it in a filmi way rather!

In an interview with DNA, Sridevi said, "The first time Janvi confessed that she wanted to become an actress was when someone asked her what she wanted to do in life. She said, 'I will become a doctor. But not in real life. In a movie, I will play a doctor.' It was so funny and I was like, 'Hello, what are you saying?' (Laughs) Maybe, at the back of her mind, she had decided, but she was too shy to express it to us. Slowly, slowly bomb phoda!" Haha. We ought to say, that was quite a smart move, Jhanvi!

So did Sridevi stop her from entering Bollywood? No. In fact, both Boney and Sridevi were supportive of it. "I didn't get angry. (Laughs) But I went up to Boneyji and said this is what she wants. So dono sar pe haath rakh ke baith gaye ki yeh kya ho gaya. (Laughs) Slowly, we psyched ourselves and came to terms with it," she said further. Hmm.. interesting! Let's see what fate has in store for Jhanvi Kapoor..