Sridevi deserved the Oscars mention, says Aamir Khan

The entire nation grieved with the family of Sridevi after the legendary actress passed away on the night of February 24 in Dubai. Almost everyone from the film industry came to pay their last respects to the actress before she was cremated with state honours on February 28. And today even the Academy Awards honoured her by including a lovely picture of her in their ‘In Memoriam’ montage, which pays tribute to everyone the film industry has lost in the past year. Along with Sridevi, Oscars also honoured Shashi Kapoor, whom we lost last year due to a chest infection. It was a very overwhelming moment for everyone here in India. Several Bollywood celebrities right from Varun Dhawan to Vidya Balan thanked the Oscars for this tribute to Sridevi.

Aamir Khan, who was present at a book launch earlier today spoke about Sridevi and the mention at Oscars 2018. “My heart goes out to Boney and her children. It’s very saddening and untimely. She deserved the Oscar mention,” Aamir said at the event. ALSO READ: Late Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor get honored at The Academy Awards leaving Bollywood celebs overwhelmed

Aamir, who couldn’t attend Sridevi’s prayer meet on February 28 visited Boney’s residence yesterday (March 4) along with wife Kiran Rao to offer condolences. Here are their pictures outside the building:

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24. According to the forensics report, she died due to “accidental drowning”. After 48 hours of critical investigation, her mortal remains were brought to the city on February 27 and her funeral took place on February 28. Her ashes were immersed in Rameswaram, Chennai by husband Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi.