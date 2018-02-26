“Sridevi did NOT drink hard liquor” – Amar Singh argues after seeing the post-morterm report

Sridevi’s post-morterm report has brought a shocking new twist in the case. While until this morning everyone was under the belief that the actress passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in her hotel room in Dubai, on February 24th. The forensic report however clarified that Sridevi’s cause of death was in fact due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room and that she was under the influence of alcohol when she breathed her last. Which means, she was not even in her senses to save herself from drowning. Of course, this new update has raised quite a few questions and the internet is busy dissecting all the possible conspiracy theories surrounding Sridevi’s ‘accidental drowning.’ Also read: Sridevi’s funeral in Mumbai LIVE updates: Dubai Police transfers the death case to public prosecution

When Amar Singh, who is close to the Kapoor family, was asked about the same, he chose to differ and clarified that Sridevi is not someone who resorts to hard liqour. In interaction with ANI, he said, “Sridevi ji did not drink hard liquor,she used to have wine sometimes like me& like many others in public life.I have talked to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Al Nahyan, he assured me that all formalities and reports are complete. Her mortal remains should reach India by midnight.”

We really wonder how is the family coping up to this news of Sridevi’s death due to accidental drowning. I mean, had Boney Kapoor or someone from the family would have been by her side, she could have been saved but considering she was alone in the room when she drowned, is scary to say the least. From early reports, Boney, who had planned to surprise Sridevi that night, reached the spot only after a hotel staff informed about a dead body being found in the room. What a tragic end to Sridevi’s life. RIP. Keep watching this space for more updates.