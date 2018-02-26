Sridevi dies of #accidentaldrowning’ – here’s what it means!

Sridevi passed away on February 24, at around midnight, and cardiac arrest was deemed to be the cause of death. But a recent turn of events have left people with more questions than answers. The post-mortem report revealed that she had died due to accidental drowning. Dubai Police’s Twitter handle suggests, “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.” Further to this tweet, the account also mentions what they are looking to do next in this case. The tweet reads, “#DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.” PTI reported that Dubai government revealed Sridevi drowned in the hotel bathtub after losing consciousness.So now it is clear that Sridevi did not die of cardiac arrest. But if the term ‘Accidental Drowning’ is creating any kind of confusion in your head, here’s what it means.

As per medical terminology, this is what ‘Accidental Drowning’ means, “The first phase of accidental drowning begins with asphyxia, due to either laryngospasm or water aspiration. The second phase is characterised by water and electrolyte changes in the blood. The physio-pathological modifications caused by drowning in fresh water differ from those of drowning in sea water. The hypotonic fresh water quickly diffuses in the bloodstream. The consequences are, in many cases, hypervolemia with pulmonary edema, hemolysis, hyperkalemia with risk of ventricular fibrillation, diminution of haemoglobin, and a relative decrease in plasma concentration of Na, Cl, Ca, and albumin. Further, inactivation and washing out of the anti-atelectasis factor from the alveoli by fresh water facilitate the formation of atelectasis. In cases of accidental drowning in sea water the osmotic gradient is in inverse: the electrolytes of aspirated salt water diffuse in the circulation, whereas the blood serum and the plasma albumin pass into the alveoli. Acute pulmonary edema often follows these pathological changes. Hypovolemia with circulatory collapse, hemoconcentration with rise in hemoglobin, hematocrit, sodium, potassium and albumin, and, finally, an elevated risk of thromboembolism due to increased blood viscosity, represent further complications. On the other hand, ventricular fibrillation is rare, hemolysis is absent and atelectasis usually does not occur.”(Also read: Did you notice the bizarre connection between Sridevi and Jayalalithaa?)

Here’s a much simplified version of the same…

Something similar might have happened with Sridevi here too.