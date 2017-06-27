Sridevi HURT by SS Rajamouli for the way he spoke about her during Baahubali interviews

Sridevi has finally opened up about rejecting SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and she is mighty upset with the filmmaker! In a report on Mid-Day, the actress was quoted as saying that she was in a state of shock and utterly hurt by the way Rajamouli spoke about her during all his interviews. She said, “I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to (have got a chance to) work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad.” Although the reason behind her dropping the film wasn’t really revealed by anyone. Word in the industry surely put Sridevi in a negative light. It was rumoured that she opted out after making a massive fee demand. Of course, the makers couldn’t afford that and hence went with Ramya Krishnan to essay the role as Sridevi chose Vijay’s Puli.

To this, again, she refuted claims by saying, “People would have sent me packing if I was like that. I don’t know if the producer wrongly told Rajamouli that I made all these demands but it is not in good taste to speak like this.” Clearly, she is very hurt and upset with the way she has been projected by the team of Baahubali. Ever since reports of the actress refusing to work in the film became known, people have been sort of criticising her choice.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he wanted to ask Sridevi about rejecting the film. Instead, he asked her if she watched the magnum opus that is winning hearts, even now. To this she said, “No. To be honest, I didn’t see the movie.” she said. Further she added, “But I would like to talk about this. It has become such a big issue and people are imagining things [as to why I have said no the film]. I have my own reasons. First of all two parts of Baahubali have come out, and now they are asking me. There are many films, I refused. Why are they not talking about it? Why only this film? I will go there and talk about it.”

We'll be seeing her next in Mom, that also stars Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddique, Sajal Ali in pivotal roles.