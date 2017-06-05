Sridevi IGNORED Boney Kapoor for almost three months – find out why

We bet you’re wondering what went wrong between Sridevi and Boney Kapoor? Well, worry not the reason why Sridevi ignored her husband for three months was strictly professional. The actress who was out to launch her film Mom‘s trailer over the weekend was in a tell-all mood. The actress while prepping for her role decided to have minimal conversations with producer husband Boney Kapoor. She not only kept her rapport with Boney strictly professional she also literally stopped talking to her husband for three months!

To prepare for her upcoming movie Mom, Sridevi did not talk to her husband Boney Kapoor for three-long-months. The actress and her husband however made a joint appearance as a family along with their two daughter Khushi and Jhanvi Kapoor at the trailer launch of the movie on Saturday. The English Vinglish actress said, “For three months, I did not speak to Boney Ji as a husband. I used to greet him good morning and after pack up, I used to wish him goodnight- that’s all we spoke. That was the only conversation I had with him.”

“Well, I am totally a director’s actor. I surrender totally to him (director Ravi Udyawar). I followed his vision and he did a wonderful job,” she added.



Boney Kapoor decided to make his wife’s 50 years in the entertainment industry special by gifting her this film. The intriguing trailer of Mom revolves around the story of a mother, Devki (Sridevi) and her teenage daughter Arya. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Mom, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is set to release on July 7. The music for this film is composed by Mozart of Madras AR Rahman.