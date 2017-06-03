Sridevi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a gifted actor, I’m a huge admirer of his work

Veteran actress Sridevi, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film “Mom“, says that she is totally a director’s actor.”I am totally a director’s actor. I surrendered totally to my director Ravi Udyawar. I followed his vision. I trusted him and it has been amazing. He did a wonderful job,” said Sridevi at the trailer launch of the film. Present also were her daughters Jhanvi, Khushi, producer-husband Boney Kapoor, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the entire team of the film “Mom”.

Sridevi will be seen working for the first time with Nawazuddin and Akshaye Khanna. She says working in the film has been a beautiful experience for her.”I’m working for the first time with a lot of people in this film. It’s really wonderful to see Nawazuddin on screen. He is a gifted actor. I’m huge admirer of his work. I have so much respect for him as an actor. Akshaye is such a powerful performer,” she said.

Sridevi also spoke about the “script” being the most important criteria for her and how the script of “Mom” moved her. Sridevi said: “For me the first thing is script. When I heard Mom’s script, it really touched me and moved me. I felt really nice about the story. That’s the reason I did the movie.”

The movie is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam. Sridevi says it is difficult to dub in all the languages. The film is being helmed by director Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda and Zee Studios. Musical maestro A.R. Rahman has been roped in to do the music for the film.

Boney Kapoor is quite hopeful about his forthcoming production and says the story of the film is very hard hitting.”I sincerely hope that the film reaches a wider audience and they feel the essence of the story. The story is an emotional journey, it is quite hard hitting and very apt for today’s time. I hope people like it,” Boney told IANS.

Boney believes that though people talk about the box office numbers more these days, the utmost concern of a producer is box office success.”I think box office always mattered the most in the movie business, nowadays people (common) are more openly talking about it. Having said that, I think when I choose a script to produce a film, I go by conviction,” he said. WATCH: MOM’s trailer

Asked about how casting was important, Boney said: ” Well, the story is about the emotional journey of a mother. Of course, she (Sridevi) is one of the USP of the film but also I think Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin and the rest of the actors of the film also played an equally important role to narrate the story. But most importantly the film has turned out much better than what I had imagined in the beginning.” Directed by Ravi Udyawar, “Mom” is releasing on July 7.